Metamorphic Floor Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Amber - Finish: Black - (241952-1160)

The Metamorphic Floor Lamp from Hubbardton Forge uses curves and linear accents to create an attractive gestural piece. Two hand-forged steel rods connected by linear brackets, sway back and forth gently, its graceful conical shade serving as a center of gravity for the structure. The piece provides vibrant lighting, with its wide coned fabric lamp shade helping to diffuse light downwards subtly. The versatility of its light makes it an ideal piece paired with a variety of couches, both rustic and modern. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cone. Color: Amber. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting