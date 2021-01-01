Stoneglow - Métallique Collection Tumbler Candle - Truffle D'Orient

Advertisement
Bring the sensual scents of Stoneglow to your home. A beautiful oriental fragrance, rich patchouli and ylang ylang is sweetened with blackcurrant and vanilla engulfed in a silky dark chocolate and truffle base. A sophisticated blend, the sleek glass vessel and copper branding will add a distinctive edge to any interior. Key features: * Scented candle * Fragrance notes: jasmine, patchouli, ylang ylang, blackcurrant, dark chocolate * Dimensions: H11xØ8.5cm * Burn time: approx. 50 hours * A rich, oriental fragrance * Encased in a glass vessel * Copper colored accents * Hand poured in the UK