Buy these JAM Paper Metallic Stainless Steel Rulers, 12ct. at Michaels. com. JAM Paper Non-Skid Gold Stainless Steel 12" Ruler is the accurate measuring tool you need for your everyday math problems at school, home or work! JAM Paper Non-Skid Stainless Steel 12" Ruler is the accurate measuring tool you need for your everyday math problems at school, home or work! 1 ft. long, this shiny and semi-flexible ruler is easy to store away in a drawer, bag, desk and locker. It contains both inch and centimeter marks and a non-skid back that'll prevent it from sliding when you need it to hold still. This ruler is stainless steel and features rounded corners, so you won't have to worry about it easily snapping in half or if you'll get accidentally pricked by pointy edges! This ruler is sold in a pack of 12.Details: Available in multiple colors 12" length 12 rulers per pack Stainless steel Centimeter and inch markings Anti-skid protective cork backing Rounded corners Hanging hole for easy storage Shimmer finish | JAM Paper Metallic Stainless Steel Rulers, 12ct. in Black | 12 in | Michaels®