Metallic Quatrefoil Gift Card Holders
Make receiving a gift card even more fun using these Metallic Quatrefoil Gift Card Holders! These folding paper gift card holders have kraft brown backgrounds with metallic red stripes. The front has a quatrefoil shield shape with "Merry Christmas" written artfully inside. Place your gift card of choice inside and use the holder as a stocking stuffer! Dimensions: Length: 2 3/4" Width: 5" Thickness: 1" Card contains 3 gift card holders.