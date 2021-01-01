Metallic FL/Y Pendant Light by Kartell - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Chrome - (9036/XX)

The Metallic FL/Y Pendant Light by Kartell is designed by Ferruccio Laviani as an alluring modern-contemporary pendant. Its classic dome-shaped silhouette is enhanced by sleek metallic finishes that shimmer as light funnels down through the open base. The perfect eye-catching addition over kitchen islands, dining room tables, and open living spaces. Hang as a single or in groups for a more compelling motif. Mix and match finishes for a truly custom look. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Shape: Dome. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome