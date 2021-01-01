LITTON LANE Black Metal Vintage Wall Decor 22 in. x 39 in.

This vintage bicycle sculpture wall decor piece is almost life-sized, bringing a bold, antiquated essence to any room of the house. This bicycle wall decor has all the bells and whistles, so to speak, with a decorative break lines, black seat, a front and rear metal fender, spokes, wheels, chain, and a pedal. The bicycle frame has a metallic blue finish, adding a nice pop of color to your wall. This makes a great gift for your cycle-loving friends and family. A loop hardware is placed at the back section for easy hanging via nail or screw. Suitable for indoor use only. This item comes shipped in one carton.