Metal Twin Size Loft Bed With Shelves And Desk

This loft bed makes full use of the space, with 3 shelves and a table, creating a great personal workstation under the bed. This bed combines MDF and steel to provide your bedroom with a simple and atmospheric industrial style, suitable for any room style, with simple lines. Go to bed with full-length guardrails to protect your teenagers from falling. The main support legs are made of thick steel, and 20 slats are provided to improve the load-bearing capacity, and the bed can support up to 220 pounds. The sturdy structure and multiple functions are very suitable for your family's long-term use.