Let this Black Metal Tripod Table Lamp add some light and style to your home. You'll love the unique touch its modern tripod design gives your space. Lamp measures 25.5H in. Crafted of metal Black finish with a brass accent Tripod base Softback drum shade in white fabric Shade measures 9H x 14.5 in. in diameter Socket accommodates a 60-watt, incandescent bulb Features a black, fabric covered plug-in cord UL listed Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed specified wattage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.