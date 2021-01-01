LITTON LANE Brown Metal Traditional Tray (Set of 2)

Crafted in India, this pair of brown metal trays are truly artistic accent decor pieces, featuring pierced and engraved metal accents. Staggered in size, each oval tray displays an ornate engraved mandala design in the center, as well as pierced metal floral patterns around their edges. Each decorative tray has bolted pull handles on each side for secure transport when using as serving trays. The soft brown hue is versatile and complements traditional style, while the boho style designs work in eclectic style spaces.Set of two 17" and 14" New Traditional oval iron latticed trays, copper finish, solid bottom with etched flower flourish design, cut-out latticed sides with band rim and wire handles.