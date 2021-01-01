From recollections

Metal Tip Bottles by Recollections™ 4ct. | Michaels®

$3.99
In stock
Buy at michaelsstores

Description

Find the Metal Tip Bottles by Recollections™, 4ct. at Michaels. This pack of metal tip bottles come in a set of four. This pack of metal tip bottles come in a set of four. They're perfect for holding your craft solutions. Featuring metallic tips they're guaranteed to assist in precise application! Details: White 0.33 fl. oz. (10 mL) bottle size 4 bottles Polypropylene and metal | Metal Tip Bottles by Recollections™ 4ct. | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com