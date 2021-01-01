Metal Tin Soy Wax Grapefruit/Flora Scented Jar Candle

Stroll through a sun-kissed grapefruit orchard and discover the lavish scent of bright citrus and fresh greenery. Lingering notes of geranium and golden ylang with subtle hints of amber and spice. This soy wax candle is infused with natural essential oils including limonene, galbanum, and black pepper.Every purchase of a Calyan Wax Co. candle is a simple way for you to say "no more" to human trafficking in America. Each candle sold provides vital funding to nonprofits working to give freedom, justice, and empowerment to survivors. Your purchase matters.