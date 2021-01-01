From kirkland's
Black Metal Stacked Ring Candle Holder, 17 in.
Add modern elegance to your home decor with this Black Metal Stacked Ring Candle Holder. You'll love the dimension this piece brings to any space! Candle holder measures 17.25H x 4.75 in. in diameter Crafted of metal and glass Black finish Stacked ring design Features a glass hurricane Accommodates one (1) pillar candle; candle sold separately Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.