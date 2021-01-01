Euroco Metal Twin Size 3-in-1 Triple Bunk Bed with 2 Ladders, Black

Features:This three-tiered bed is designed to maximize the space in a room. Three sleeping spaces and a modular corner design make for the perfect crowd-pleaser.Make it easy for your child to host sleepovers or snooze beside a sibling with this transitional triple bunk bed.The sturdy metal construction ensures it is safe to play on, and metal guard rails make for sound sleep, for both you and the kids.The simple metal frame boasts sleek black finishes that appeal to young kids and teens alike.After some assembly, you can tuck this metal piece in the corner of your tyke's bedroom and toss on mattresses without needing box springs for extra support.Specifications:Main Material: Metal Bed Frame + Wood DeskProduct Size: Twin sizeUpper bunk bed dimension: 77.9" x 41.3" x 13"Down bunk bed dimension: 77.9" x 56.3" x 11.8"Loft bed dimension: 76.3" x 42.1" x 13"Total height: 57.7"Upper bunk bed weight capability: 220 lbDown bunk bed weight capability: 400 lbLoft bed weight capability: 220 lbRecommend upper bed mattress thickness: 6"Recommend down bed mattress thickness: 11"Numbers of Slats(each bed): 12 Piecesnumbers of the package: 2Spring box: No needAssembly required: Yes