Metal Side Table in White, Small by Vitra

Metal Side Table by Vitradesigned by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec The Metal Side Tables belong to that category of furniture, which, while not being the focal point of the fittings, is nonetheless indispensable in making them complete. Small, rather unassuming aids, they can be easily moved to other locations and used for a wide variety of purposes, performing a wide range of valuable services. Thanks to the harmony of their dimensions and the attractive formal contrast between slender table tops and voluminous, socle-like legs, they make an attractive addition wherever they stand. Three table sizes to choose from Dimensions: Large (27.5" l x 12.5" w x 14" h); Medium (15.75" l x 15.75" w x 17.5" h); Small (12.5" l x 12.5" w x 15" h) The Vitra Home Collection is not an interior design system or a homogeneous product line which promotes a uniform style. Rather, Vitra considers the furnishing of one's home as a process of collage - a gradual assemblage of products and objects. Not to be confused with coincidental accumulation of things, this process is a conscious arrangement that grows and changes with regard to both content and style, according to the owner's individual preferences and circumstances.Materials:Sheet steel, high gloss and powder coatedDimensions:Large: 27.5" l x 12.5" w x 14" hMedium: 15.75" l x 15.75" w x 17.5" hSmall: 12.5" l x 12.5" w x 15" h