Black Metal Scrollwork Design Expandable Over-The-Sink Storage Organizer Shelf Rack w/Pull-Out Drawer

Best Quality Guranteed. A freestanding kitchen rack made of metal and featuring a black finish and an elegant scrollwork design. The length of this rack can be adjusted as needed to best fit your space on the counter, pantry or over-the-sink. The hanging pull-out drawer is made of wire mesh with a metal frame and can be used to store a variety of items, including sponges or scrubbers. Official product* Approximate Dimensions (in inches): Overall (fully extended) - 35.5 W X 13.75 H X 6 D; Small Drawer - 8.75 W X 4 H X 6 D.