Black Metal Ridge Round Wall Mirror
Our Black Metal Ridge Round Wall Mirror would looks lovely hanging up in your home. You'll love the ridged frame design of this metal wall mirror. Overall mirror measures 1.5W x 35.5 in. in diameter Crafted of metal and wood Black finish Round shape Ridged frame design Weight: 15.98 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. To clean mirror, spray a small amount of glass cleaner onto a lint-free cloth and wipe clean. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.