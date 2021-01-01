These Seamless Containers With Screw-Top, Threaded Covers Are Made Of Tin-Plated Steel. They Are Coated With An Exclusive Rust-Resistant Finish. Tins Have No Sharp Edges, All Edges Are Rounded And Are Seamlessly Formed From .24Mm Metal. Price Includes Container And Cover, Which Are Shipped Assembled. Dimensions Are Outside Measurements. Rust Resistant Screw Lid Tin Cans Are Finished With An Exclusive Transparent Coating To Prevent Rust From Developing. However, With Extended Wear Or Exposure To High Heat, Rust-Resistant Finish Is Subject To Deterioration Which May Cause The Product To Rust. Seal Your Product With Shrink Bands Available In Perforated Or Regular. - Metal 1oz Rust Resistant Screw Top Rnd Steel Tin Can - Quantity: 24 - Tins - Diameter: 1 7/8 Height/Depth: 5/8 by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.