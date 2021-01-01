Instantly create an outdoor gathering spot for family and friends away from the glaring sun and pesky insects. This 11 ft x 13 ft. gazebo by the world’s leading ready-to-assemble outdoor structure maker, Sunjoy, creates a perfect outdoor setting. Keep cool in the shade under the weather-resistant fabric canopy supported by a durable powder-coated rust-resistant steel frame. Add your favorite florals in the four removable included planters for color and visual interest. Close the mosquito netting and/or privacy curtains to keep bugs and prying neighbors eyes at bay. With straight-forward, easy-to-follow assembly instructions you’ll be relaxing in your favorite new outdoor living space in no time. Sunjoy Beige Metal Rectangle Screened Semi- Gazebo (Exterior: 11-ft x 13-ft) | A101004401