Metal Plate 8 Pack for Magnetic Phone Car Mount Holder Cradle with Adhesive Compatible with Magnetic Mounts 4 Rectangle and 4 Round Black

metal plate: Easy to use with all magnetic car mount holder Package includes: Rectangle - 1.8' x 2.6' (4Pcs) ; Round one 's diameter - 1.6' ( 4Pcs) Strong adhesive: Each metal plate has strong adhesives tape, Easy to stick onto the back of phone or case without a hassle Wide compatibility: All of the metal plates are not magnetic, we strongly recommend to use these metal plates along with magnetic mounts wherever you want Important note: Metal plate may disable wireless charging, if you stick it on the back of the phone/case, Suggest to take the case off when use wireless charging