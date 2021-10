Enjoy your outdoor living area with this all metal water fountain. The patio fountain features a water pitcher pouring water down to the metal leaves and into the basin below. The top of the fountain has a metal planter for your small plants and flowers. The sound and sight of bubbling water is sure to help tie the serene garden together. The water is recirculated using an electric pump (included). Luxen Home Metal Pitcher and Planter Outdoor Fountain in Copper | WHF1027