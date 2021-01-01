From jonathan y
16" Metal Pagoda Lantern Pendant (Includes Energy Efficient Light Bulb) Antique Gold - JONATHAN Y
This classic lantern pendant light features a metal caged frame of negative space with exposed bulbs that illuminate from within the center. The shape of the fixture is inspired by iconic street oil lanterns. The pendant light suspends from a chain link that is adjustable to allow the fixture to hang only 28"down, or up to 100" from your ceiling, where it anchors with a round metal canopy. Size: 16". Color: Gold.