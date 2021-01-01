Metal Oval Drop-in Bathroom Sink

Features:Bathroom sinkReduces noise and vibrationFaucet, drain assembly, and shut-off valve are sold separately.Installation Type: Drop-in;Undermount;Dual MountCorner Sink Installation Type: Dual Mount Installation Types: Sink Shape: OvalSpecialty Shape: Finish: SatinPrimary Material: Stainless SteelNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationWhat is an Overflow?: An overflow is a small hole in the back of the sink that prevents the sink from overflowing. When the sink is full of water, this hole allows air to circulate to the drain so the water can drain more quickly.Overflow Hole: NoFaucet Included: NoFlow Rate (GPM): Handles Included: NoNumber of Faucet Holes: 0Craftsmanship Type: No CraftsmanshipDrain Assembly Included: NoDrain Type: What is a Shut-Off Valve?: A shut-off valve is connected to the water lines and allows you to turn off the water for just one plumbing fixture instead of your entire home.Shut-Off Valve Included: NoWhat is a P-Trap?: A p-trap holds water to prevent sewer gases from entering the home through the drain. It also traps debris that has drained from the sink to prevent the plumbing system from being clogged.What are Supply Lines?: Supply lines bring water and gas from the plumbing pipes behind your walls to your fixtures.Pedestal Included: Compatible Pedestal Part Number: Console Included: Shroud Included: Country of Origin: United StatesStyle: Modern & ContemporaryCompatible Shroud Part Number: How to Install (String): To begin, take the entire countertop off of the vanity and turn it upside down onto a towel on the floor (this prevents countertop scratching). Next, rest the sink over the cutout on the counter and make sure the sink is centered with the drain hole and evenly spaced between bolt holes. Then, with a pencil, create an outline of the sink on the countertop and apply a 0.25" layer of silicone on the rim of the sink. Carefully place the sink upside down on the countertop and position it within the outline you drew. Lastly, attached the sink clips snugly and then carefully lift and place the counter and sink onto your vanity. Connect your faucet, drain, p-trap and supply lines.Spefications:ASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoDimensions:The Overall Length of a sink is measured in inches from left to right. Remember that for drop-in sinks with edges or lips, the Overall Length should be no more than 1" greater than the length of the installation hole in your countertop.The Overall Height of a sink is the external measurement from top to bottom, while the Overall Depth is the interior measure of how much water the sink can hold.The Overall Width of a sink is measured in inches from front to back. Again, the Overall Width for drop-in sinks with edges or lips should be no more than 1" greater than the width of the installation hole in your countertop -- keep this in mind when measuring space for your faucet.The Overall Length of a sink is measured in inches from left to right and the Overall Width is measured from front to back.Remember that undermount sinks are typically set back 2"-2.5" from the front of the counter.Undermount sinks are mounted from below the countertop, so before beginning installation, check to make sure the countertop is 1/2"-1" thick.Basin Length - Side to Side: 14.5Basin Width - Front to Back: 9.5Basin Depth - Top to Bottom: 4.5Overall Length - Side to Side: 16.75Overall Width - Front to Back: 11.75Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5.5Overall Product Weight: 6.5Pedestal Height - Top to Bottom: Faucet Centers: Drain Hole Diameter: 1.5Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: