Metal Notebook Stand, Laptop Stand Support Notebook Tablet Accessories Stand Mini Foldable Laptop Portable Holder Cooling Stand

Exquisitea€?a€?a€?a€?a€?a€?a€? Detail: Do not block the air outlet, increase the fan efficiency, Beautiful, durable, not afraid of dirt, can be washed and reused. High Quality: All-metal material, all-steel bearing, more stable buckle, stronger load-bearing force, high hardness is not easy to break, not bad for long time use, thickness is only 0.5mm, small and portable, Golden triangle structure is more stable, can bear 25kg. Ergonomic Design: Two angles can be adjusted as you like, height can be adjusted,15 degrees Relieves sore wrists,25 degrees Straighten the spine to relieve back pressure, ergonomic design for comfortable office work and improved sitting posture. Foldable: Folds up less space, making it easier to carry around. Compatible: Compatible with multi-size laptops,??Suitable for all over 11 inches laptops, tablets.