DecMode 29" x 33" Grey Metal Modern Outdoor Chair

This outdoor furniture chair with cushion and pillow can be displayed and used on its own in the garden, patio, poolside, or veranda. It also matches with neutral and wood outdoor tables. This comfortable and stylish chair will be a great addition to your dining and patio bar space. The curved back and armrest with cushion seat provide optimal all day support. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This item comes shipped in one carton. Use water with simple cleaning solution on the wooden legs and wipe dirt off with a soft cloth, rag or paper towels. Cushions should be stored indoors when not in use. The fabric will fade over time, be sure to turn cushions regularly to equalize the color change. Polyester cushion cover is removable and machine washable with soap and water. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Some assembly required. Maximum weight limit is 250 lbs. Made in Vietnam. Use water with simple cleaning solution on the wooden legs and wipe dirt off with a soft cloth, rag or paper towels. Acacia wood, aluminum and PP rope are highly durable and are all resistant to water. Modern design.