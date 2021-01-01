From the sewer camera center
Metal Mini Tripod + Ball Head Mount with 14 Inch Screw Desktop Tabletop Stand Tripod Fits for Smooth 4 Osmo Mobile Vimble 2 Gimbal Handle Grip.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. The portability and stability of this compact tripod are excellent. It can be stored in your pocket. Ideal for use in travel or outdoor filming. Made entirely of metal with soft rubber feet that will not slip on smooth surfaces. Come with Metal Ball Head, full 360-degree rotation function for the perfect viewing angle.