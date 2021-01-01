From ophelia & co.
Metal Lantern
Features:Modern with classic twistColor: teal and beigeHolder Type: LanternStyle: Modern & Contemporary;TraditionalColor: Teal/BeigeHolder Material: MetalHolder Material Details: Set: NoSet Size: Candle Compatibility: Candle Included: NoCandle Color: Candle Material: Power Source: Candle Capacity: 1Holder Placement: Tabletop / CenterpiecePricket: Outdoor Use: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCE Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 7Overall Product Weight: 3.3Assembly:Warranty: