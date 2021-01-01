LITTON LANE Brown Metal Industrial Candle Holder (Set of 3), Copper Metal

This 3 piece candle holder set gives contemporary and eclectic interior concepts both tea candle holders and tabletop displays. The cylinders have a textured copper-colored surface from top to base, are tapered at the edges, and are made of iron. Display them together alongside round table ornaments and mini on top of a console table or coffee table in the dining or veranda. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Each pillar candle holder can accommodate 1 pillar candle. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Due to the handmade nature of this item, no two will be alike, there will be slight differences in shape, size, and color. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. This set includes 3 candle holder. Designed with an industrial theme. Color: Copper Metal.