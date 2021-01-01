Metal Hurricane

Add a dramatic flair to your space with this oversized metal wire candle holder that doubles as a unique plant holder or vase for faux florals. Featuring a deep black finish, this contemporary piece features linear details and a wide smooth base highlight your home décor with a dramatic presence. This stylish candle holder makes a gorgeous display when placed in the living room or entryway and filled with a wide pillar candle or your favorite potted plant. Or fill with long stem faux florals to create a unique work of art for your next event.Features:Featuring a sculptural urn shape design.Includes foam pads on the base to protect surfaces.Doubles as a vase or plant holder!Holder Type: HurricaneStyle: Modern & ContemporaryColor: BlackHolder Material: MetalHolder Material Details: Set: NoSet Size: Candle Compatibility: Votive/Tealight;Ball;2" W Pillar;3" W Pillar;4" W Pillar;Flameless / LEDCandle Included: NoCandle Color: Candle Material: Power Source: Candle Capacity: 3Holder Placement: Tabletop / CenterpiecePricket: NoOutdoor Use: YesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: IndiaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoSpefications:Modern design - A modern urn-shaped hurricane that is handcrafted from black powder-coated the wire to add a refined industrial touch to your living spaceCommercial OR Residential Certifications: CE Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSIA Compliant: Dimensions:Size: 16" H x 12'' DOverall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 12" W x 12" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 10" W x 10" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 12" W x 12" D): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 10" W x 10" D): 10Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 16" H x 12" W x 12" D): 12Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 20" H x 10" W x 10" D): 10Overall Product Weight: 6Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Length: Warranty Details: Size: 16" H x 12" W x 12" D