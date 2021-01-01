From grayson lane
Grayson Lane Metal Hands Sculpture in Black | 54516
Advertisement
This table decor is a wonderful finishing touch in your eclectic space... Muted brown aluminum is intricately sculpted to form two hands coming together, index fingers up and thumbs out. The deep mocha brown hue has some light bold-brushing to accentuate the textures. The smooth, flat base assures this hand sculpture sits securely on any tabletop without scuffing. Grayson Lane Metal Hands Sculpture in Black | 54516