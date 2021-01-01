Shake up your home decor with this eye-catching Gold Metal Half Circle Accent Table. The two half circles create a fresh, dimensional look. You'll love how the mirror accents add to the uniqueness of the piece. Table measures 19.9L x 19.9W x 23H in. Crafted with a metal frame Gold base finish Mirrored top Features one (1) mirrored shelf Weight capacity: 285 lbs. Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.