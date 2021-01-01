ANGELES HOME Red Metal Garden Yard Wild Bird Feeder

Do you want a bird feeder for your garden yard, You should never miss our brand new house-shaped bird feeder. Turn your yard into a bird lovers' paradise with this brightly colored house-shaped bird feeder. This bird feeder is an optimal feeding station for birds, providing easy access to food especially during wintertime. Manufactured from iron sheets and PC sheets, the bird feeder is weather-resistant and durable. For your convenience, this feeder can be hung on a branch and the movable metal roof reveals a large opening that enables easy filling and cleaning.