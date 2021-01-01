Place this bed in any room in your home for a traditional aesthetic. this Excellent full size metal bed frame is the perfect platform to hold your standard size mattress and eliminates the need for a box spring. our Bed frame is ergonomically designed to ensure the quality of sleep and relieving the fatigue. Its modern and concise design goes perfectly with your rooms or hotels thus you can put the bed in the guest room to be a nice spare bed. Mondawe Metal Full Platform Bed(Black) | OR-MF087B-WS