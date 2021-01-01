Metal Framed Canopy Platform Bed With Built-In Headboard,No Box Spring Needed, Classic Design, Queen , Black

When choosing a metal bed ,this bed meets your all requirements .This Canopy bed is stylish and classy.Designed with a clean silhouette, this eye-catching piece is crafted in solid and sturdy metal that is stable and durable with secure metal slats that do not require a foundation.When it comes to comfort, this canopy bed has it all: a sturdy metal bed frame, as well as side rails for guaranteed stability and durability. The metal-slat base is designed to allow air to pass freely beneath your bed, which will keep you cool and ensure your mattress stays fresher for longer! No bed base or box spring required. Simply add your favorite bed mattress, some luxury bedding, and even canopy bed curtains to create a distinct look that’s all your own. Color: White