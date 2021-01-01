From anysun

Metal Four Posters Canopy Bed Frame,Steel Platform with Headboard Strong Metal Slat Mattress Support,No Box Spring Needed,Full Size,Black

$212.99
In stock
Metal Canopy Bed Frame, Platform Bed Frame Full with minimalism style Frame Full Black High Quality Frame Metal frame structure with steel slats support, No Quaking & Scratching,No noise, strong packaged. Enough Storage Space Easy storage. You could put some storage boxes under the bed to tidy your clothes, toys or quilts Easy Assembly Bed frame comes flat-packed in one box for easy home assembly. Please follow instructions for proper assembly.﻿ Bed frame Adopt a sturdy construction and metal slats for a comfortable, good night's sleep. Worry-Free Warranty Provide 12 months 100% service warranty. ▲Selling Points: ✔Sturdy Full Bed Frame: reinforced strength and durability, 20% stronger & heavier than normal bed frame. Sturdy enough to support heavier deluxe mattresses ✔ Noise Free Full Size Metal Platform: integrated structure makes the full metal bed frame more comfortable & firm, quiet noise-free, non-shake and prevents structural twisting ✔Platform metal bed with no need for box spring provides valuable under-bed storage. Stylish appearance with vintage headboard and footboard ✔Under Storage: 12" storage space under the frame which is easy to move, access, and can place storage boxes, quilts, clothes, toys and make your room look more clean and neat ✔Everything is included in the package, no additional tools are needed, all parts are clearly labeled, and one person can easily and quickly assemble and disassemble Product Description: This metal platform bed is an elegant bed frame that pairs perfectly with a variety of home interiors. The vintage look headboard also adds an artistic temperament and character to your bedroom.  Weight & Dimensions Package Dimension and Weight: 53.74x21.26x4.13inch(LXWXH) 72.84LBS Weight Capacity: 400-600LBS Product Weight: 71.84LBS Number of Package:1 Detail Product Dimension: Please refer to the size image Specifications: Material: Metal Color: Black Assembly Required: Yes Additional Tools Required: All Tools Included Country of Origin: China Product Warranty: One year

