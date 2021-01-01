Metal Flowers Wall Décor

This metal wall decor is an easy way to bring some coastal design to your home. It's made from metal and features an open-work design with 11 abstract flowers in green, blue, white, and black finishes with gold accents for a hint of glimmer on your walls. The flowers have a textured ribbed-like design and a 3D silhouette to create a textural display on your walls. It measures 48.25" wide, making it an ideal accent above your mantel, sofa, or console table. Plus, wall mounting hardware is included, so you can decorate right out of the box.