From bungalow rose
Metal Flower with Accents Wall Décor
Advertisement
Full of rustic and eclectic style, this large floral wall art hanging features solid pierced iron flower sculptures with whitewashed finishes and gold accents. The large flowers are welded in a staggered, layered line to create vivid dimension, making this a great centerpiece in your living room or dining room. The neutral colors will work with any color palette and really pop when displayed on a solid colored wall. Easy and ready to hang, this metal wall decor will be the perfect finishing touch in your rustic, farmhouse, or eclectic-style space. A loop hardware is placed at the back section for easy hanging via nail or screw. Suitable for indoor use only. This item comes shipped in one carton.