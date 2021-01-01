Metal Flower Pot Plant Stand Balcony Floor-Standing Multilayer Shelf Rack

Suitable for plants of various sizes: The two-story tall and low plant shelf can hold at least 16 pots of various sizes of potted plants. Multi-level design not only makes your plants look more layered and beautiful, but also enables plants to get more sunlight and grow better without blocking each other. Can grow plants, bonsai and flowers. The reasonable size design of each layer can meet your various needs. Carbonization treatment: 300? high-temperature carbonization treatment reduces the wood water immersion of wood plants by 50%, while the deformation resistance is improved. High-temperature carbonization can protect the wood of the plant support from corrosion, making the support more durable. Deep carbonization ensures uniform surface color, clear lines, delicate and shiny, and does not fade. Solid wood pine: The log frame is made of 5-year-old pine, which is an environmentally friendly material, more durable, heat-resistant, moisture-proof, non-shrinking, non-warping, non-cracking, and strong enough to withstand a weight of 37 pounds per layer. Indoor and outdoor use: Indoor multi-layer plant racks can help you save more indoor space to place plants. Multi-layered plants stand outdoors so that plants can fully absorb sunlight. Easy to assemble: Includes simple and straightforward installation instructions and installation tools, no additional tools required. You can easily assemble by referring to the installation manual. Feature: 100% Brand new and high quality Material: Solid wood Color: Charcoal Size: 128x25x120cm/50.39x9.84x47.24inPackage Content: 1x Flower stand 1x Installation instructions 1 Pack of mounting accessories