Metal Floating Halo Votive Candle Holder
Add an ethereal touch to your rustic entryway table or modern shelf! Our Metal Floating Halo Votive Candle Holder is simple and sleek, yet eye-catching and unique. Holder measures 12L x 5W x 18H Crafted of metal and glass Black finish Features floating halo design For decorative use only Accommodates one (1) candle; candle sold separately Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Rinse inside with water. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.