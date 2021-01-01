Stratton Home Decor Metal Field of Flowers Centerpiece Wall Decor, Multi

Floral themed art pieces are always a welcome sight in any home. With their colorful petals and graceful shapes, a piece of flower themed home decor instantly breathes life into your bare looking walls. Impress your guestsas soon as they step into your home with the Stratton Home Decor Field of Flowers Centerpiece Wall Decor. Elevate your indoor design with this centerpiece. It flaunts 3Dlayered flower petals in wood grain and blue. The blue petals are given a golden edge finish for added accent. Mount this art piece in your living room, bedroom, study, or hallway and watch your home appear brighter in no time. You deserve this durable wall art centerpiece that is made of 70% metal and 30% wood will surely stand the test of time. Color: Multi.