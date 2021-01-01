Treat your vintage inspired living space with this unique brown metal saxophone fountain designed to be focal point in your living room This metal decorative piece features an old rusty saxophone standing on a metal tub where the water is collected after it flows out from the saxophone The distressed brown finish of this metal fountain creates a vintage feeling attached to the sound of 60's jazz from a sax This piece will certainly bring a piece of the vintage music scene into your home This item ships in 1 carton Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Farmhouse-themed style Grayson Lane Brown Metal Farmhouse Fountain 37 x 18 x 11 | 94885