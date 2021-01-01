From hayco

Metal Desk Lamp, Adjustable Goose Neck Architect Table Lamp, Swing Arm Desk Lamp with Clamp, Eye-Caring Reading Lamp for Bedroom, Study Room & .

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

ADJUSTABLE LAMP ARM: The desk lamp is flexible and lamp head is adjustable. It can be focused on any area you want to. The compact size is also space-saving in the desk. Perfect lighting accessory for office. METAL DESK LAMP: This lamp is integrated with high quality metal lamp shade and base, heavy-duty, durable and aesthetic, brightens your living room, bedroom, study room.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com