From artistica home
Metal Designs Royere Console Table 01-2009-966-43
Advertisement
Classic transitional console, crafted from hand-forged iron in the vintage croisillon pattern with an inset one-inch beveled glass top and two stationary glass shelves. Available as shown in the Antique Copper finish, an antiqued tone with directional hand graining.|ROY?RE - 2009 Classic transitional bases crafted from hand-forged iron bases in vintage croisillon patterns. Hand-forged iron base, inset beveled glass top and 2 stationary glass shelves. Four custom finishes: Antique Copper, St. Laurent, Renaissance, Argento.|METAL DESIGNS|