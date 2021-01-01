39mm Metal Curved Lens Hood, 39mm Vented Hood, 39mm Lens Hood for Fuji Leica Leitz Panasonic Olympus Panasonic Sony Lens, 39mm Screw-in Lens Hood

Metal lens shade for standard 39mm filter thread lenses, will screw into your Lens, or filter. Solid metal construction, with flat Black interior to prevent Reflections. Ensures no problems with igniting or motor functions. The 39mm screw-in lens hood fits lens with 39mm filter diameter only. Please verify your Lens thread size/ filter diameter before ordering. Lens thread size will be Marked somewhere on the Lens barrel or printed underneath your Lens cap. This number is always preceded by a " (Diameter) symbol. For example: 39 = 39mm lens thread size.