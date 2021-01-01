From stylecraft
Metal Circle and Square Capsule Abstract Wall Art - StyleCraft
Advertisement
With a touch of whimsy and abstract influence, this multi colored metal wall art from the Signature Collection by StyleCraft Home Collection is sure to be a stunner for a modern home. Varying shapes in differing colors seem to overlap each other in this statement-making piece. Mount it in the living room, bedroom, or dining room as an amazing contemporary accent. This piece comes ready-to-hang with attaching hanging hardware on back of artwork.