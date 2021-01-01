VECELO Metal Canopy Netting Bed Frame, Strong Firm Support & Easy Set up Structure/No Box Spring Needed (Black, Twin)

canopy bed frame twin designed with canopy top. This canopy metal bed frame composed by four post, giving your bedroom an exciting new look Enhanced metal legs & center support bar increase the durability and steadiness. No-slip foot caps prevent the floor from being scratched 4 post bed frame canopy twin size dimension: 41*75*81 in.12 inches of clearance under the canopy bed frame allows adequate space to store existing boxes and other living idle items All parts and tools are included, come with detailed and clear instruction, just follow the instruction to asseble this canopy bed frame twin step by step Great gift idea for anyone who needs a delicate metal canopy bed frame or wants to upgrade their current one. If you have any further concerns, please feel free to email us