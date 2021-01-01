Metal Canopy Bed Frame Full Size Minimalism Style Frame Black

▲Selling Points:✔Sturdy Bed Frame: reinforced strength and durability. Sturdy enough to support heavier deluxe mattresses✔ Noise Free : integrated structure makes the full metal bed frame more comfortable & firm, quiet noise-free, non-shake and prevents structural twisting✔Platform metal bed with no need for box spring provides valuable under-bed storage.Which is easy to move, access, and can place storage boxes, quilts, clothes, toys and make your room look more clean and neat✔Stylish appearance with vintage headboard and footboard✔Everything is included in the package, no additional tools are needed, all parts are clearly labeled, and one person can easily and quickly assemble and disassemble Product DetailsColorBlackMaterialMetalPackage Dimension and Weight53.74x21.26x4.13inch(LXWXH)72.84LBSWeight Capacity400-600LBSNet Weight71.84LBSDetail Product DimensionPlease refer to the size image