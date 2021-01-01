From threshold
3" x 16" Metal Bowl Gold - Threshold
Add some glam to your decorative table arrangements with the Gold Metal Bowl from Threshold™. Crafted from solid aluminum for a durable and lasting use, this round metal bowl features a smooth exterior with a hammered-finish interior for a great visual appeal. Enveloped in an antique gold tone with a lustrous lacquered finish, this gold bowl can be used to hold a variety of small decorative items to form a beautiful centerpiece on your dining table, entryway console, living room and table and more.