Gold Metal Bird's Nest Votive Holders, Set of 2

You’ll love how light peeks through our set of Gold Metal Bird’s Nest Votive Holders. Display the set against a smooth surface to highlight the unique texture. Set includes two (2) votive candle holders Larger holder measure 12.5H x 10.5 in. in diameter Smaller holder measure 10H x 9 in. in diameter Crafted of iron Round bodies with cylinder bases Gold metal finish Contemporary design Each candle holder accommodates one (1) votive candle; candles sold separately Made in India Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.