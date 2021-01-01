Our dogwood metal bench is ideal for enjoying the outdoors. Whether beside a garden, underneath a tree, or near the water, peace and comfort are the order of the day. The sturdy design and full-sized features are built upon a solid cast iron back design and steel frame. With all-weather powder coating and a deep bronze finish, the detailed dogwood branches and flowers sets apart our attention to detail that our customers appreciate. Easy assembly for almost instant enjoyment. Plow & Hearth Metal bench 50-in W x 34-in L Black Bench | 8MB119