Metal Bath Wastebasket White/Black - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Keep your bath space neat and organized with the Metal Bath Wastebasket from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia. Made from metal for durability and lasting use, this cylindrical bathroom wastebasket features an open-top design for easy disposal of trash, while the side cutout handles make carrying a breeze. Featuring a glossy white metal finish with black trimming along the rim, it easily blends with your existing bathroom decor, while the compact size allows it to be stashed under the sink or placed in a corner, making it just the right pick for smaller spaces. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.